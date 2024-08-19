Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Hosts Water Quality Trainings to Safeguard Drinking Water Across Region [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Hosts Water Quality Trainings to Safeguard Drinking Water Across Region

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Anthony Cage 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Lindsay Nehm, Environmental Compliance Product line lead, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central and Andrea Imbrogiano, Ph.D, lab director, Public Works Department, Sigonella, Italy, talk during an overseas water-sampling course aboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, July 17, 2024. The three-day course emphasized the importance of protecting the health and well-being of Sailors, their families and civilians by ensuring safety of drinking water across installations in the EURAFCENT region. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Paul Cage)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 02:35
    Photo ID: 8601541
    VIRIN: 240717-N-OB687-1047
    Resolution: 2264x1508
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC EURAFCENT Hosts Water Quality Trainings to Safeguard Drinking Water Across Region [Image 5 of 5], by Anthony Cage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Hosts Water Quality Trainings to Safeguard Drinking Water Across Region
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Hosts Water Quality Trainings to Safeguard Drinking Water Across Region
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Hosts Water Quality Trainings to Safeguard Drinking Water Across Region
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Hosts Water Quality Trainings to Safeguard Drinking Water Across Region
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Hosts Water Quality Trainings to Safeguard Drinking Water Across Region

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Hosts Water Quality Trainings to Safeguard Drinking Water Across EURAFCENT Region

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSEA
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    Water Quality Training
    Overseas Drinking Water Program
    EPA Regulations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download