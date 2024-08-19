NAVFAC EURAFCENT Hosts Water Quality Trainings to Safeguard Drinking Water Across EURAFCENT Region

Photo By Anthony Cage | Capt. Rafael Miranda, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa,...... read more read more Photo By Anthony Cage | Capt. Rafael Miranda, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central, talks about the significance of the overseas drinking water program during an overseas water-sampling course aboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, July 17, 2024. The three-day course emphasized the importance of protecting the health and well-being of Sailors, their families and civilians by ensuring safety of drinking water across installations in the EURAFCENT region. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Paul Cage) see less | View Image Page

Instructors from Naval Sea Systems Command Water Quality Oversight Council Laboratory Authority conducted an overseas drinking water sampling course for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central aboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, July 16 – 18, 2024.



The course emphasized the critical importance of protecting the health and well-being of Sailors, their families and civilians by ensuring safety of drinking water across installations in the Europe, Africa, Central region.



“This program is vital, considering the number of people it affects,” said Capt. Rafael Miranda, NAVFAC Europe, Africa, Central, commanding officer during his remarks, which underscores the significance of the overseas drinking water program. “Our warfighters need to be in top shape, confident in the safety of their drinking water, and able to execute their mission without concern.”



The training covered key topics such as sample collection, sample analysis and quality assurance/quality control, providing participants with a comprehensive understanding of drinking water quality management.



“This course is targets personnel at the installations responsible for analyzing drinking water samples, reviewing drinking water data and overseeing the contractors,” said Lindsay Nehm, environmental compliance product line lead, NAVFAC EURAFCENT. “This training aims to enhance understanding of the processes involved, identify potential pitfalls, and consistently improve the data quality across the AOR. It is crucial to ensure that every step, from sample collection to obtaining results from an approved lab, follows proper procedures, ensuring compliance with our policies and regulations.”



The course brought together a diverse group of attendees, ranging from lab directors and their staff to newcomers and Base Operation Support contract reviewers allowing for discussions and the exchange of different perspectives and levels of expertise.



“If you don’t have quality within your sampling, you cannot be assured of your results,” said Judy Solomon, a chemist and NAVSEA Water Quality Oversight Council Laboratory Authority program manager. “These results must meet compliance requirements, and Environmental Protection Agency regulations to ensure the health of the people who are drinking the water.”



The course also addressed the challenges of managing water quality programs across the installations. The Navy Overseas Drinking Water Program Ashore Manual, currently undergoing an update and open for comment, provides standardized guidelines for installations within EURAFCENT and other overseas regions. Training opportunities like this help water managers connect with peers across the area of responsibility, access the resources, and support they need.



“Sometimes the people at the various installations across the AOR may sometimes feel isolated or think their challenges are unique,” said Nehm. “This course breaks down those barriers, fosters interpersonal connections, and expands the network of professionals available to address specific challenges.”



Solomon echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of flexibility. “If one method isn’t working, there are always alternatives,” Solomon said. “I want attendees to feel confident in collecting and analyzing samples or sending them to an accredited laboratory for testing.”



The course also included hands-on training, where participants used equipment to analyze water for pH, turbidity, conductivity and free chlorine – key parameters in EPA methods commonly used in field collection.



“Drinking water management is critical,” said Solomon. “A lot of people take clean water for granted, but ensuring its quality, especially on Navy installations involves a lot of hard work by many dedicated individuals.”



The drinking water systems at installations located within Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central comply with all EPA safe drinking water act regulations, host nation requirements, and Navy policies. Installations conduct water quality monitoring for various contaminants, including bacteria, lead, copper, and disinfection by-products. They also provide customers with an annual Consumer Confidence Report and address customer complaints to ensure the delivery of safe drinking water.



“I appreciate your commitment to excellence and dedication to the team,” said Miranda. “If there are resources you need to be successful or challenges you face, please let us know so we can support you.”



About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central



NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility, and employs approximately 1,200 military, government civilians, local nationals and contractors.