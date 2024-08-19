Exemplifying leadership: Master Sgt. Houston Clark

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Houston Clark, 374th Maintenance Group first sergeant, speaks with Airmen of the 374th MXG at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 5, 2024. Clark became a first sergeant when he was inspired by his unit at the time, the 724th Special Tactics Unit at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, that he described as the most amazing and influential people in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)