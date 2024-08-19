Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exemplifying leadership: Master Sgt. Houston Clark [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Exemplifying leadership: Master Sgt. Houston Clark

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Houston Clark, 374th Maintenance Group first sergeant, speaks with Airmen of the 374th MXG at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 5, 2024. Clark became a first sergeant when he was inspired by his unit at the time, the 724th Special Tactics Unit at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, that he described as the most amazing and influential people in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 00:34
    Photo ID: 8601478
    VIRIN: 240805-F-HD796-1101
    Resolution: 5746x3591
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exemplifying leadership: Master Sgt. Houston Clark [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exemplifying leadership: Master Sgt. Houston Clark
    Exemplifying leadership: Master Sgt. Houston Clark
    Exemplifying leadership: Master Sgt. Houston Clark
    Exemplifying leadership: Master Sgt. Houston Clark
    Exemplifying leadership: Master Sgt. Houston Clark

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exemplifying leadership: Master Sgt. Houston Clark

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    first sergeant
    1st Sgt
    first sergeant of the year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download