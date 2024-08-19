Exemplifying leadership: Master Sgt. Houston Clark

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Houston Clark, 374th Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, was named the First Sergeant of the Year for the Air Force, July 25, 2024, for exemplifying qualities of leadership, critical thinking and the transparency of a first sergeant.



Clark distinguished himself as a first sergeant by leading 13 other first sergeants as council president to provide 24-hour aid through the loss of eight fallen Airmen during the CV-22 aircraft mishap in December 2023. He also collaborated with the 374th Airlift Wing Command Chief, the Pacific Air Forces Command first sergeant, and the Inspector General’s office to lead the wing’s first contingency plan to enhance Non-combatant Evacuation Operations for 12,000 members of Yokota.



“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for this unexpected recognition, especially considering the incredible first sergeants across this Air Force,” Clark said. “It is a testament to the mentors, leaders and Airmen that paved the road before me.”



Some of the strongest beliefs in Clark’s value system in effective leadership is having the ability to advance someone's values, effective communication and being able to adapt to how someone receives a message to achieve a relevant outcome.



Clark first became a first sergeant in 2021 after being inspired by his unit at the time, the 724th Special Tactics Unit at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina. To Clark, he met some of the most amazing and influential people in the Air Force during his tenure at the base.



“It was an effective environment that valued teamwork and mission success,” Clark said. “I was inspired to place myself in a position to translate that dynamic.”



According to Clark, he does everything he can to be there for his Airmen, remain resilient and handle the stressors that come with the title of first sergeant. It's thanks to his robust support system that he found the keys to his success.



“A mentor and brother once told me to find my rock,” Clark said. “Luckily, I found that rock, in my amazing wife, three daughters, son, mother, a few significant chiefs, commanders, cousins, friends, Airmen, and fellow first sergeants that I lean on to keep me moving forward.”



One of those first sergeants was Senior Master Sgt. Sandra Giddens, 374th Maintenance Group first sergeant, who had nothing but praise for Clark’s achievement.



“Clark is always looking for ways to improve, whether it’s on a personal or collective level,” Giddens said. “He focuses on deliberate development at all levels from our junior enlisted tier to our officer corps. He genuinely wants to see people around him succeed which is what makes him a great and humble leader.”



The most rewarding aspect of the job to Clark are the memories he’s been able to create with the people he’s met, led, and been led by in his career. Clark recommends the job of a first sergeant to anyone who’s goals and personality align with prioritizing the needs of others.



“Don’t hesitate,” said Clark. “It truly is the best job in the Air Force.”



First sergeants ensure the welfare and readiness of Airmen, act as advisors to the most crucial decisions within the squadron, and ensure their intended outcomes support their Airmen. First sergeants also support Airmen by offering guidance, resources and support, as well as assist Airmen in managing the challenges of military life, helping solidify mission readiness and resilience within the unit.

