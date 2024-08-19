Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exemplifying leadership: Master Sgt. Houston Clark [Image 2 of 5]

    Exemplifying leadership: Master Sgt. Houston Clark

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Houston Clark, 374th Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, was recognized as the First Sergeant of the Year for the Air Force at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 5, 2024. Clark led 13 other first sergeants as council president to provide 24-hour aid through the loss of eight fallen Airmen during the CV-22 aircraft mishap in December 2023, and helped lead the wing’s first contingency plan to enhance Non-combatant Evacuation Operations for 12,000 members of Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 00:34
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
