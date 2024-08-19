Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Parachute Team Jumps into Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Australia 2024 [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Parachute Team Jumps into Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Australia 2024

    AUSTRALIA

    08.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    GOLD COAST, Australia (Aug. 18, 2024) – A member of the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the “Leap Frogs”, interacts with the crowd after landing during the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Australia, August 18. The Leap Frogs are the official parachute demonstration team of the United States Navy and are part of the Naval Special Warfare Command. The Leap Frogs Navy Parachute Team is made up of active-duty Navy SEALs, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and support personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 22:40
    Photo ID: 8601429
    VIRIN: 240818-N-VX022-1030
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Parachute Team Jumps into Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Australia 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Parachute Team Jumps into Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Australia 2024
    Navy Parachute Team Jumps into Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Australia 2024
    Navy Parachute Team Jumps into Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Australia 2024
    Navy Parachute Team Jumps into Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Australia 2024
    Navy Parachute Team Jumps into Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Australia 2024
    Navy Parachute Team Jumps into Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Australia 2024
    Navy Parachute Team Jumps into Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Australia 2024
    Navy Parachute Team Jumps into Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Australia 2024
    Navy Parachute Team Jumps into Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Australia 2024
    Navy Parachute Team Jumps into Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Australia 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    V-22
    Navy Parachute Team
    Leap Frogs
    Naval Special Warfare Command
    Gold Coast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download