Navy Parachute Team Jumps into Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Australia 2024

GOLD COAST, Australia (Aug. 18, 2024) – A member of the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the “Leap Frogs”, performs a parachute demonstration during the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Australia, August 18. The Leap Frogs are the official parachute demonstration team of the United States Navy and are part of the Naval Special Warfare Command. The Leap Frogs Navy Parachute Team is made up of active-duty Navy SEALs, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and support personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 22:40
|Photo ID:
|8601427
|VIRIN:
|240818-N-VX022-1026
|Resolution:
|4587x6422
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
