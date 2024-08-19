Navy Parachute Team Jumps into Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Australia 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GOLD COAST, Australia (Aug. 18, 2024) – The U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the “Leap Frogs”, come in for a landing after performing a down-plane maneuver during the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Australia, August 18. The Leap Frogs are the official parachute demonstration team of the United States Navy and are part of the Naval Special Warfare Command. The Leap Frogs Navy Parachute Team is made up of active-duty Navy SEALs, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and support personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)