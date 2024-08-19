USNH Yokosuka Fosters Joint Partnerships with Host Nation Japan

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 7, 2024) U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka hosted a nursing student exchange with Yokohama City University at U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka, Aug 7 to strengthen medical partnerships with their host nation counterparts. Nurses from USNH Yokosuka welcomed the group of university nursing students and faculty members for a tour of the hospital facilities, concentrating on the areas of the hospital that prominently feature nurses such as the emergency room, maternal infant unit, and multi-service unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)
