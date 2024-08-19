YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 15, 2024) U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka hosted a joint nursing symposium at the Central Hotel in Yokosuka. The symposium included attendees and guest lecturers from USNH Yokosuka, Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) Hospital Yokosuka, Yokosuka Kyosai Hospital, Uwamachi Hospital, Yokohama City University Medical Center, and NTT Medical Center, Tokyo. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)
USNH Yokosuka Fosters Joint Partnerships with Host Nation Japan
