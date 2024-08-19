Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNH Yokosuka Fosters Joint Partnerships with Host Nation Japan

    JAPAN

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 15, 2024) U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka hosted a joint nursing symposium at the Central Hotel in Yokosuka. The symposium included attendees and guest lecturers from USNH Yokosuka, Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) Hospital Yokosuka, Yokosuka Kyosai Hospital, Uwamachi Hospital, Yokohama City University Medical Center, and NTT Medical Center, Tokyo. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 20:08
