    USNH Yokosuka Fosters Joint Partnerships with Host Nation Japan [Image 3 of 9]

    USNH Yokosuka Fosters Joint Partnerships with Host Nation Japan

    JAPAN

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 7, 2024) U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka hosted a nursing student exchange with Yokohama City University at U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka, Aug 7 to strengthen medical partnerships with their host nation counterparts. Nurses from USNH Yokosuka welcomed the group of university nursing students and faculty members for a tour of the hospital facilities, concentrating on the areas of the hospital that prominently feature nurses such as the emergency room, maternal infant unit, and multi-service unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

