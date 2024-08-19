USNH Yokosuka Fosters Joint Partnerships with Host Nation Japan

Photo By Daniel Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 7, 2024) U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command...... read more read more Photo By Daniel Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 7, 2024) U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka hosted a nursing student exchange with Yokohama City University at U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka, Aug 7 to strengthen medical partnerships with their host nation counterparts. Nurses from USNH Yokosuka welcomed the group of university nursing students and faculty members for a tour of the hospital facilities, concentrating on the areas of the hospital that prominently feature nurses such as the emergency room, maternal infant unit, and multi-service unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka hosted a nursing student exchange with Yokohama City University at U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka, Aug 7 to strengthen medical partnerships with their host nation counterparts.



Nurses from USNH Yokosuka welcomed the group of university nursing students and faculty members for a tour of the hospital facilities, concentrating on the areas of the hospital that prominently feature nurses such as the emergency room, maternal infant unit, and multi-service unit.



“Having the students see and hear how our Navy nurses perform daily demonstrates not only the differences between U.S. and Japanese nursing standards but also highlights our shared qualities and how we care for our patients,” said Chief Nursing Officer and Director of Nursing Services, Capt. Protegenie Reed.



After the tour, the students received lectures on hospital philosophy, policies, and career history of a Navy nurse and participated in several breakout sessions. During the Practice and Transportation of Navy Patients to Yokohama City University Hospital lecture the students learned how USNH Yokosuka interacts with their hospital and other medical facilities in the area.



“It is important for these future nurses to understand how important they are to us,” said Reed. “Relationships matter. These tours, seminars, and symposiums we take part in with our Japanese counterparts are vital to us taking care of our patients, our community, and our mission.”



The tour with Yokohama City University was the latest of three recent partnership events that USNH Yokosuka hosted.



On July 15, USNH Yokosuka nurses organized a joint nursing symposium at the Central Hotel in Yokosuka. The symposium included attendees and guest lecturers from USNH Yokosuka, Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) Hospital Yokosuka, Yokosuka Kyosai Hospital, Uwamachi Hospital, Yokohama City University Medical Center, and NTT Medical Center, Tokyo.



“It was very good experience,” said Director Nursing Services, JSDF Yokosuka Hospital, Ms. Keiko Sugihara. “The nurses at my hospital were very impressed and said it was a great experience. It was an inspiring day for everyone, whether they wanted to study English or deepen their specialized knowledge.”



A joint medical conference was held July 31 at Central Hotel. This event focused on sharing unique medical cases and creating discussions between JSDF Hospital Yokosuka and USNH Yokosuka medical professionals.



“I am extremely pleased by my staff’s effort to foster professional and personal relationships with our Japanese partners,” said USNMRTC Yokosuka Commanding Officer, Capt. Torrin Velazquez. “These friendships pay dividends when it comes to taking care of our patients. I look forward to our continued collaborations in 2024. We have Big Rescue Kanagawa, an annual joint disaster drill, coming up this fall along with some other mass casualty drills planned for later this year. Any chance we get to work with our Japanese counterparts is a win for us and our alliance.”