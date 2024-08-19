Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    East Wichita Recruiting Office "Military Way" Painting

    East Wichita Recruiting Office &quot;Military Way&quot; Painting

    WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anabell Benitez, 22nd Operational Support Squadron aviation resource manager, paints the U.S. Space Force logo Aug. 9, 2024, at Wichita South High School in Wichita, Kansas. Volunteers from McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, teamed up with local Air Force recruiting to paint Air and Space Force logos on the hallway walls as a larger Army JROTC “Military Way” initiative to help promote service after completing high school. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 17:18
    Photo ID: 8601126
    VIRIN: 240809-F-YR448-2407
    Resolution: 4353x2899
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: WICHITA, KANSAS, US
    TAGS

    McConnell AFB
    Recruiting
    JRROTC
    22ARW

