U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Natalie Morales, 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics journeyman, paints the Air Force logo Aug. 9, 2024, at Wichita South High School in Wichita, Kansas. Volunteers from McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, teamed up with local Air Force recruiting to paint Air and Space Force logos on the hallway walls as a larger Army JROTC “Military Way” initiative to help promote service after completing high school. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)