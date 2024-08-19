Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, paint the motto for special warfare Aug. 9, 2024, at Wichita South High School in Wichita, Kansas. Volunteers from McConnell teamed up with local Air Force recruiting to paint Air and Space Force logos on the hallway walls as a larger Army JROTC “Military Way” initiative to help promote service after completing high school. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)