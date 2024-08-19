Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Air Force Senior Airman Nicole Kleymenov (left), 344th Air Refueling squadron boom operator, and Senior Airman Anabell Benitez, 22nd Operational Support Squadron aviation resource manager, paint the U.S. Space Force logo Aug. 9, 2024, at Wichita South High School in Wichita, Kansas. Volunteers from McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, teamed up with local Air Force recruiting to paint Air and Space Force logos on the hallway walls as a larger Army JROTC “Military Way” initiative to help promote service after completing high school. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)