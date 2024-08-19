Col. John P. Anderson Assumes Command of 12th Operations Group at JBSA-Randolph

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. James Muniz, 12th Operations Group commander, speaks to attendees prior to relinquishing command of the group to Col. John Anderson during a change of command ceremony August 16, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Muniz is responsible for the training and development of aviators going through Pilot Instructor Training, Introduction to Fighter Fundamentals, and Remotely Piloted Aircraft training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Worrell