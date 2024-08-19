Col. John P. Anderson Assumes Command of 12th Operations Group at JBSA-Randolph

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. John Anderson (right), 12th Operations Group commander, receives the unit guidon from Col. Peter Lee, 12th Flying Training Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony August 16, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Anderson is responsible for the training and development of aviators going through Pilot Instructor Training, Introduction to Fighter Fundamentals, and Remotely Piloted Aircraft training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Worrell)