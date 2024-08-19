Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. John P. Anderson Assumes Command of 12th Operations Group at JBSA-Randolph

    Col. John P. Anderson Assumes Command of 12th Operations Group at JBSA-Randolph

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Sean Worrell 

    12th Flying Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Anderson, 12th Operations Group commander, speaks to attendees after receiving the unit guidon during a change of command ceremony August 16, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Muniz is responsible for the training and development of aviators going through Pilot Instructor Training, Introduction to Fighter Fundamentals, and Remotely Piloted Aircraft training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Worrell)

    Change of Command
    12th Flying Training Wing
    12th Operations Group
    12 FTW

