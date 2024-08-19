U.S. and Gambian Armed Forces strengthen military ties through professional exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

In the center, Lt. Gen. Mamat Oacham, Chief of Defense Staff of the Gambia Armed Forces, poses for a group photo with participants during a professional military exchange in Banjul, The Gambia, August 15, 2024. The exchange focused on discussing the similarities and differences between the U.S. and Gambian militaries in the areas of Inspector General duties and the Rule of Law.