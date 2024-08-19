U.S. and Gambian Armed Forces strengthen military ties through professional exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Charles Blanton, Lt. Col. Reneka Redmond, and Lt. Col. Benjamin Barrett, members of the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), pose with a soldier from the Gambia Armed Forces Aug. 14, 2024. The exchange focused on discussing the similarities and differences between the U.S. and Gambian militaries in the areas of Inspector General duties and the Rule of Law.