Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Gambian Armed Forces strengthen military ties through professional exchange [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. and Gambian Armed Forces strengthen military ties through professional exchange

    BANJUL, GAMBIA

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Capt. Billy Lacroix 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    From left, U.S. Army Capt. Charles Blanton, Lt. Col. Reneka Redmond, and Lt. Col. Benjamin Barrett, members of the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), arrive to meet with the Inspector General of the Gambia Armed Forces during a professional military exchange in Banjul, The Gambia, August 12, 2024. The exchange focused on discussing the similarities and differences between the U.S. and Gambian militaries in the areas of Inspector General duties and the Rule of Law.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 09:24
    Photo ID: 8599997
    VIRIN: 240820-A-OS832-1587
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 185.58 KB
    Location: BANJUL, GM
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Gambian Armed Forces strengthen military ties through professional exchange [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Billy Lacroix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. and Gambian Armed Forces strengthen military ties through professional exchange
    U.S. and Gambian Armed Forces strengthen military ties through professional exchange
    U.S. and Gambian Armed Forces strengthen military ties through professional exchange
    U.S. and Gambian Armed Forces strengthen military ties through professional exchange

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. and Gambian Armed Forces strengthen military ties through professional exchange

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    The Gambia
    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    Civil Affairs
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download