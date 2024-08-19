U.S. and Gambian Armed Forces strengthen military ties through professional exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Babucarr Sanyang, left Inspector General of the Gambia Armed Forces, presents a token of appreciation to Lt. Col. Benjamin Barrett, Inspector General of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), during a professional military exchange in Banjul, The Gambia, August 15, 2024. The exchange focused on discussing the similarities and differences between the U.S. and Gambian militaries in the areas of Inspector General duties and the Rule of Law.