U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Anderson, 48th Communications Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of military autonomic logistics information systems, trains Airmen on the use of a deployable satellite terminal at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 19, 2024. Anderson is one of 78 Airmen selected to attend the newly established Warrant Officer Training School and will graduate as a 17W, IT specialist.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 04:15
|Photo ID:
|8599815
|VIRIN:
|240819-F-EJ253-1003
|Resolution:
|3142x2244
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|BRANDON, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class
No keywords found.