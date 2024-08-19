Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class

    BRANDON, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Anderson, 48th Communications Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of military autonomic logistics information systems, trains Airmen on the use of a deployable satellite terminal at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 19, 2024. Anderson is one of 78 Airmen selected to attend the newly established Warrant Officer Training School and will graduate as a 17W, IT specialist.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 04:15
    Photo ID: 8599815
    VIRIN: 240819-F-EJ253-1003
    Resolution: 3142x2244
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: BRANDON, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class
    Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class
    Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warrant Officer
    48 FW
    48 OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download