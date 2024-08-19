Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Anderson, 48th Communications Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of military autonomic logistics information systems, trains Airmen on the use of a deployable satellite terminal at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 19, 2024. Anderson is one of 78 Airmen selected to attend the newly established Warrant Officer Training School and will graduate as a 17W, IT specialist.