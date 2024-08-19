Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class

RAF LAKENHEATH, England – Tech. Sgt Christopher Anderson, assigned to the 48th Communications Squadron, was selected as one of 78 Airmen to attend the newly established Warrant Officer Training School.



In July 2024, the Air Force announced the selection of Total Force Airmen that will make up the first cohort to attend the newly established school at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. Students will attend an eight-week course geared toward creating a corps of technical and credible advisors, who can lead teams in the joint force and execute critical missions across the national security enterprise.



Anderson will begin classes this October and is set to assume his new role as a warrant officer in early 2025.



Anderson currently serves as the 48th CS’s military autonomic logistics information system non-commissioned officer in charge and over his eleven-year Air Force career, he has acquired a broad range of skills from expeditionary communication tools to information technology certifications that will serve him well in his new duties as an IT WO. Anderson has also earned a Master of Science degree in management of information systems with a specialization in IT project management.



“This role will provide the platform needed to fully demonstrate the technical proficiency I have developed over more than a decade,” said Anderson. “I am eagerly anticipating the challenges and responsibilities of becoming a warrant officer and committed to propelling the Air Force's mission forward into the future.”



The new Warrant Officer Corps career path aims to address critical operational needs while maintaining highly perishable skills and leveraging the deep expertise and technical capabilities of warrant officers.



Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. David Allvin, emphasized the importance of these Airmen in addressing the complex challenges of today's security landscape.



“These Airmen are poised to assume critical roles as technical experts, functional leaders, and advisors within their specialized domains,” said Allvin. “Their selection is not only a testament to their talents, but also our commitment to rapidly reoptimize the U.S. Air Force for our strategic environment.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2024 Date Posted: 08.20.2024 04:07 Story ID: 479002 Location: BRANDON, SUFFOLK, GB Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class, by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.