Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class

    BRANDON, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Anderson, 48th Communications Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of military autonomic logistics information systems, poses for a portrait at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 19, 2024. Anderson was selected as one of the 78 Airmen to attend the newly established Warrant Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 04:17
    Photo ID: 8599813
    VIRIN: 240819-F-EJ253-1001
    Resolution: 4505x3604
    Size: 8.67 MB
    Location: BRANDON, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class
    Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class
    Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warrant Officer
    48 FW
    48 OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download