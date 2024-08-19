Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Anderson, 48th Communications Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of military autonomic logistics information systems, poses for a portrait at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 19, 2024. Anderson was selected as one of the 78 Airmen to attend the newly established Warrant Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.
