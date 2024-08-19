Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Anderson, center, 48th Communications Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of military autonomic logistics information systems, conducts tactical communications training on a deployable communications suite with Airmen assigned to the 48th CS at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 19, 2024. Anderson, a new addition to the Air Force’s reestablished Warrant Officer Corps will serve as a technical integrator and credible advisor, leading teams in the joint force who execute critical missions across the national security enterprise.