U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Anderson, center, 48th Communications Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of military autonomic logistics information systems, conducts tactical communications training on a deployable communications suite with Airmen assigned to the 48th CS at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 19, 2024. Anderson, a new addition to the Air Force’s reestablished Warrant Officer Corps will serve as a technical integrator and credible advisor, leading teams in the joint force who execute critical missions across the national security enterprise.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 04:16
|Photo ID:
|8599814
|VIRIN:
|240819-F-EJ253-1002
|Resolution:
|4649x3321
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|BRANDON, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS
Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class
