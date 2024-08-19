Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class [Image 2 of 3]

    Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class

    BRANDON, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Anderson, center, 48th Communications Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of military autonomic logistics information systems, conducts tactical communications training on a deployable communications suite with Airmen assigned to the 48th CS at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 19, 2024. Anderson, a new addition to the Air Force’s reestablished Warrant Officer Corps will serve as a technical integrator and credible advisor, leading teams in the joint force who execute critical missions across the national security enterprise.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 04:16
    Photo ID: 8599814
    VIRIN: 240819-F-EJ253-1002
    Resolution: 4649x3321
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: BRANDON, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing NCO selected for 1st warrant officer class [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Warrant Officer
    48 FW
    48 OSS

