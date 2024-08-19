A photo of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) uniform at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 12, 2024. The uniform serves as a visible sign of the CAP's affiliation with the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 17:12
|Photo ID:
|8599020
|VIRIN:
|240812-F-UX118-1448
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CAP Cadets Experience a Day in the Life at Altus AFB [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.