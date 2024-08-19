CAP Cadets Experience a Day in the Life at Altus AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A photo of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) uniform at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 12, 2024. The uniform serves as a visible sign of the CAP's affiliation with the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)