CAP Cadets Experience a Day in the Life at Altus AFB

97th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen showcase the Altus Air Force Base Headquarters Fire Station to Altus Chapter Civil Air Patrol cadets at Altus AFB, Oklahoma, Aug. 12, 2024. The Airmen showed them all around the station, including the dorms, the study rooms, and the gym. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)