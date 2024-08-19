97th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen showcase the Altus Air Force Base Headquarters Fire Station to Altus Chapter Civil Air Patrol cadets at Altus AFB, Oklahoma, Aug. 12, 2024. The Airmen showed them all around the station, including the dorms, the study rooms, and the gym. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 17:12
|Photo ID:
|8599018
|VIRIN:
|240812-F-UX118-1456
|Resolution:
|5586x3724
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CAP Cadets Experience a Day in the Life at Altus AFB [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.