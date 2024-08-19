Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAP Cadets Experience a Day in the Life at Altus AFB

    CAP Cadets Experience a Day in the Life at Altus AFB

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Seven Days Cross, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, right, sits in a Rosenbauer Panther aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicle with Altus Chapter Civil Air Patrol cadets at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 12, 2024. The Rosenbauer Panther is engineered with speed, pumps, water tanks, and specialized foam systems to contain and extinguish aircraft fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
