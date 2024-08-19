CAP Cadets Experience a Day in the Life at Altus AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Seven Days Cross, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, right, sits in a Rosenbauer Panther aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicle with Altus Chapter Civil Air Patrol cadets at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 12, 2024. The Rosenbauer Panther is engineered with speed, pumps, water tanks, and specialized foam systems to contain and extinguish aircraft fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)