U.S. Air Force Airman Seven Days Cross, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, right, sits in a Rosenbauer Panther aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicle with Altus Chapter Civil Air Patrol cadets at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 12, 2024. The Rosenbauer Panther is engineered with speed, pumps, water tanks, and specialized foam systems to contain and extinguish aircraft fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 17:12
|Photo ID:
|8599016
|VIRIN:
|240812-F-UX118-1474
|Resolution:
|5300x3533
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CAP Cadets Experience a Day in the Life at Altus AFB [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.