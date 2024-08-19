CAP Cadets Experience a Day in the Life at Altus AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordon Riggins, right, 97th Operation Support Squadron air traffic control (ATC) apprentice, assists Grant Gagna, left, Altus Chapter Civil Air Patrol cadet, in an ATC simulator. This was a rare opportunity for the cadets as this simulator is utilized by ATC apprentices for their upgrade training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)