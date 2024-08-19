U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordon Riggins, right, 97th Operation Support Squadron air traffic control (ATC) apprentice, assists Grant Gagna, left, Altus Chapter Civil Air Patrol cadet, in an ATC simulator. This was a rare opportunity for the cadets as this simulator is utilized by ATC apprentices for their upgrade training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 17:12
|Photo ID:
|8599014
|VIRIN:
|240812-F-UX118-1505
|Resolution:
|5705x3803
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CAP Cadets Experience a Day in the Life at Altus AFB [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.