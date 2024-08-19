Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAP Cadets Experience a Day in the Life at Altus AFB [Image 7 of 10]

    CAP Cadets Experience a Day in the Life at Altus AFB

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordon Riggins, right, 97th Operation Support Squadron air traffic control (ATC) apprentice, assists Grant Gagna, left, Altus Chapter Civil Air Patrol cadet, in an ATC simulator. This was a rare opportunity for the cadets as this simulator is utilized by ATC apprentices for their upgrade training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 17:12
    Photo ID: 8599014
    VIRIN: 240812-F-UX118-1505
    Resolution: 5705x3803
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAP Cadets Experience a Day in the Life at Altus AFB [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

