Incoming U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort Leavenworth Commander and Munson Army Health Center Director Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker accepts the colors from Brig. Gen. Yolonda Summons, commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, West, and director of Defense Health Network, West, during the MAHC change of command ceremony Aug. 16, 2024, at the Frontier Conference Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 17:40
|Photo ID:
|8599013
|VIRIN:
|240816-A-GL610-6312
|Resolution:
|1038x1600
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Fort Leavenworth’s Munson Army Health Center welcomes new commander
