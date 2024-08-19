Fort Leavenworth’s Munson Army Health Center welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Incoming U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort Leavenworth Commander and Munson Army Health Center Director Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker accepts the colors from Brig. Gen. Yolonda Summons, commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, West, and director of Defense Health Network, West, during the MAHC change of command ceremony Aug. 16, 2024, at the Frontier Conference Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp