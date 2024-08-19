Fort Leavenworth’s Munson Army Health Center welcomes new commander

Courtesy Photo | Incoming U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort Leavenworth Commander and Munson...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Incoming U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort Leavenworth Commander and Munson Army Health Center Director Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker accepts the colors from Brig. Gen. Yolonda Summons, commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, West, and director of Defense Health Network, West, during the MAHC change of command ceremony Aug. 16, 2024, at the Frontier Conference Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas — Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker assumed duties as commander, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort Leavenworth, and director, Munson Army Health Center, from Col. Michael Shane Mendenhall during a change of command ceremony on Fort Leavenworth, Aug. 16.



Brig. Gen. YR Summons, commanding general, Medical Readiness Command, West, and director, Defense Health Network, West, hosted the ceremony.



In her remarks, Summons thanked her fellow aviator and aeromedical evacuation officer, Mendenhall, for his leadership and support of Munson’s mission.



“For the past two years you have phenomenally led Team Munson, and you have led through some challenging and complex times,” said Summons.



With the support of 370 Soldiers, civilians, and contractors, Mendenhall executed a complex mission ensuring compassionate, efficient, and highly reliable medical and dental health care and health promotion to eligible beneficiaries in the Fort Leavenworth community and greater Kansas City area.



“When I first took command, I knew it was going to be a challenge and a significant stretch coming out of [U.S. Army Forces Command], but I also knew it would be immensely rewarding,” said Mendenhall. “Together we navigated complex challenges such as personnel, resources, support and care to our beneficiary population.”



In addition to recognizing Mendenhall’s contribution, the commanding general expressed her faith in the new commander’s abilities.



“I know [Col. Walker] is the right person for this organization. She’s going to fit right in. She’s going to continue to lead, train and develop an incredible group of professionals that are already here, to take this organization to new heights.” The general challenged the new commander to lead, “…with empathy, compassion, integrity, and all the great things that come with the great the leader that you are.”



During her remarks, Walker thanked the outgoing commander for providing her a sound foundation to build upon -- a fiscally solvent MTF where the staff absolutely exudes love for what they do.



“In the short time I have interacted with the team, I’ve been impressed by their professionalism and humbled by their kindness,” said Walker. “I’m already extremely proud to be a part of this organization because this genuine care for others is exactly what each of our patients experience when they enter our facility. I could not have asked for a more gracious welcoming and I cannot wait to share in all that we will accomplish in the next two years.”



Operated under the Defense Health Agency, Munson cares for more than 13,000 Military Health System beneficiaries, offering core services to beneficiaries through a primary care practice supported by pharmacy, laboratory, optometry, public health, mental health, physical therapy, and radiology services. Services also include the Smith Dental Clinic and Fort Leavenworth Armed Forces Wellness Center.



Munson supports the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center mission in preparing the Army to win in large scale combat operations. They also provide an around the clock medical mission at the Military Corrections Complex -- featuring the only maximum-security facility in the Department of Defense.



To learn more about service available from Munson, visit the website at https://munson.tricare.mil and follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/munsonhealth