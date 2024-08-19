Fort Leavenworth’s Munson Army Health Center welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Incoming U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort Leavenworth Commander and Munson Army Health Center Director Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker delivers remarks during her change of command with outgoing MEDDAC Commander and MAHC Director Col. Shane Mendenhall Aug. 16, 2024, at the Frontier Conference Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp