    Fort Leavenworth’s Munson Army Health Center welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort Leavenworth’s Munson Army Health Center welcomes new commander

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Incoming U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort Leavenworth Commander and Munson Army Health Center Director Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker and outgoing MEDDAC Commander and MAHC Director Col. Shane Mendenhall smile during remarks by ceremony host Brig. Gen. Yolonda Summons, commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, West, and director of Defense Health Network, West, Aug. 16, 2024, at the Frontier Conference Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

