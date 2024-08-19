Fort Leavenworth’s Munson Army Health Center welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Incoming U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort Leavenworth Commander and Munson Army Health Center Director Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker and outgoing MEDDAC Commander and MAHC Director Col. Shane Mendenhall smile during remarks by ceremony host Brig. Gen. Yolonda Summons, commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, West, and director of Defense Health Network, West, Aug. 16, 2024, at the Frontier Conference Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp