    Members of the 82nd Airborne Division Association Visit Arlington National Cemetery for National Airborne Day [Image 17 of 21]

    Members of the 82nd Airborne Division Association Visit Arlington National Cemetery for National Airborne Day

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    WWII veteran U.S. Army ret. Senior Master Sgt. Henry Miller participates in a wreath-laying at the 82nd Airborne Division Memorial Tree in Section 48 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 16, 2024. This was done in recognition of National Airborne Day. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    arlington national cemetery
    anc

