Army National Military Cemeteries and Office of Army Cemeteries Chief of Staff U.S. Army Col. Michael Binetti, left, speaks with a member the 82nd Airborne Division Association at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 16, 2024. Members participated in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to recognize National Airborne Day. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 11:39
|Photo ID:
|8598348
|VIRIN:
|240816-A-IW468-5176
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.33 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Members of the 82nd Airborne Division Association Visit Arlington National Cemetery for National Airborne Day [Image 21 of 21], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.