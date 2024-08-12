Army National Military Cemeteries and Office of Army Cemeteries Chief of Staff U.S. Army Col. Michael Binetti, left, speaks with a member the 82nd Airborne Division Association at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 16, 2024. Members participated in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to recognize National Airborne Day. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.19.2024 11:39 Photo ID: 8598348 VIRIN: 240816-A-IW468-5176 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 19.33 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Members of the 82nd Airborne Division Association Visit Arlington National Cemetery for National Airborne Day [Image 21 of 21], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.