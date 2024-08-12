WWII veteran U.S. Army ret. Senior Master Sgt. Henry Miller participates in a wreath-laying at the 82nd Airborne Division Memorial Tree in Section 48 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 16, 2024. This was done in recognition of National Airborne Day. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.19.2024 11:39 Photo ID: 8598344 VIRIN: 240816-A-IW468-7843 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 27.35 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Members of the 82nd Airborne Division Association Visit Arlington National Cemetery for National Airborne Day [Image 21 of 21], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.