MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 (Rein.) Marines teach ADF, Indonesian service members MV-22B Osprey safeties during Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24

U.S. Marines Corps Capt. Patrick Foster, right, an operations officer with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, shows an Indonesian National Armed Forces service member how to buckle an MV-22B Osprey seatbelt during Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 16, 2024. BKA 24, previously named Crocodile Response, is a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise focused on strengthening the cooperation and readiness of the U.S. Marine Corps, TNI, ADF, and other government agencies. Foster is a native of Louisiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)

