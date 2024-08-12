MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 (Rein.) Marines teach ADF, Indonesian service members MV-22B Osprey safeties during Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24

Indonesian National Armed Forces receive MV-22B Osprey safety instructions from U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, during Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 16, 2024. BKA 24, previously named Crocodile Response, is a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise focused on strengthening the cooperation and readiness of the U.S. Marine Corps, TNI, ADF, and other government agencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)

