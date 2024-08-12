Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 (Rein.) Marines teach ADF, Indonesian service members MV-22B Osprey safeties during Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24 [Image 4 of 12]

    MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 (Rein.) Marines teach ADF, Indonesian service members MV-22B Osprey safeties during Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, teach Australian Defence Force and Indonesian National Armed Forces service members about MV-22B Osprey safeties during Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 16, 2024. BKA 24, previously named Crocodile Response, is a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise focused on strengthening the cooperation and readiness of the U.S. Marine Corps, TNI, ADF, and other government agencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)

