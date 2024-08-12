Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 (Rein.) Marines teach ADF, Indonesian service members MV-22B Osprey safeties during Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24 [Image 9 of 12]

    MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 (Rein.) Marines teach ADF, Indonesian service members MV-22B Osprey safeties during Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines Corps Lance Cpl. Joseph Daigle, right, a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, teaches Indonesian National Armed Forces about the LPU-41 HESP inflatable life preserver during Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 16, 2024. BKA 24, previously named Crocodile Response, is a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise focused on strengthening the cooperation and readiness of the U.S. Marine Corps, TNI, ADF, and other government agencies. Daigle is a native of Oklahoma. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 02:39
    Photo ID: 8597676
    VIRIN: 240816-M-QB328-1090
    Resolution: 6416x4277
    Size: 18.27 MB
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 (Rein.) Marines teach ADF, Indonesian service members MV-22B Osprey safeties during Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24 [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Cristian Bestul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    MRF-D
    USMCNews
    I MEF Summer Series
    AUSINDO 24
    BKA

