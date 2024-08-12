240817-N-RG232-1245 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2024) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Michael Funari, a native of Las Vegas, creates a splice on an adapter cable for a bomb rack unit on an F/A-18F Super Hornet aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 17. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Cordoviz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2024 Date Posted: 08.18.2024 22:08 Photo ID: 8597492 VIRIN: 240817-N-RG232-1245 Resolution: 5654x3769 Size: 1.48 MB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman's COMPTUEX [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.