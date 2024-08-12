Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman's COMPTUEX [Image 3 of 9]

    Truman's COMPTUEX

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    USS Harry S Truman

    240817-N-DL824-1079 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Uriel Hilario, a native of West Chester, New York, assigned to the "Seahawks" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 126, replaces the catapult gear on an E-2D Hawkeye in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 17. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.18.2024 22:08
    Location: US
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

