Truman's COMPTUEX

240817-N-SW048-1077 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2024) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Timothy Salovich, a native of Minneapolis, assigned to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 takes off a rear ram turbine from an F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 17. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan McGuire)

