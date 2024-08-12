Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman's COMPTUEX [Image 6 of 9]

    Truman's COMPTUEX

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Harry S Truman

    240817-N-RG232-1088 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2024) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Cameron Gerst, a native of Melbourne, Florida, runs a focusing test on a pair of night vision goggles aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 17. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Cordoviz)

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

