A U.S. Air Force 99th Reconnaissance Squadron TU-2S Dragon Lady performs touch-and-goes at dusk on Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 15, 2024. TU-2S are trainer aircraft used to gain proficiency before pilots deploy for operational missions.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2024 19:42
|Photo ID:
|8596432
|VIRIN:
|240815-F-WX919-1222
|Resolution:
|6800x4536
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TU-2S Dragon Lady flies at dusk [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.