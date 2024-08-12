Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TU-2S Dragon Lady lands at dusk [Image 10 of 10]

    TU-2S Dragon Lady lands at dusk

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    A U.S. Air Force 99th Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 Dragon lady performs touch-and-go landings at dusk on Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 15, 2024. In order to both achieve flight and land, U-2’s are trailed by chase car drivers that mobilize at high speeds and communicate via radio to safeguard the aircraft by radioing altitude and runway alignments during take-offs and landings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 19:42
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Chase Car
    9th Reconnaissance Wing
    TU-2S
    9 RW
    Lockheed U-2 Dragon Lady
    99 RS

