TU-2S Dragon Lady flies at dusk

A U.S. Air Force 99th Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 Dragon lady performs touch-and-go landings at dusk on Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 15, 2024. In order to both achieve flight and land, U-2’s are trailed by chase car drivers that mobilize at high speeds and communicate via radio to safeguard the aircraft by radioing altitude and runway alignments during take-offs and landings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
08.15.2024
08.17.2024
|8596435
|240815-F-WX919-1276
|5493x3664
|3.08 MB
BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|5
|0
