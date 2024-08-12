TU-2S Dragon Lady flies at dusk

A U.S. Air Force 99th Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 Dragon lady performs touch-and-go landings at dusk on Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 15, 2024. In order to both achieve flight and land, U-2’s are trailed by chase car drivers that mobilize at high speeds and communicate via radio to safeguard the aircraft by radioing altitude and runway alignments during take-offs and landings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

