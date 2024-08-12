A U.S. Air Force 99th Reconnaissance Squadron TU-2S Dragon Lady performs touch-and-goes during the sunset at Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 15, 2024. The U-2 is a high-altitude/near space reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft which delivers critical imagery and signals intelligence to decision makers throughout all phases of conflict, including peacetime indications and warnings, low-intensity conflict, and large-scale hostilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.17.2024 19:42 Photo ID: 8596433 VIRIN: 240815-F-WX919-1233 Resolution: 6070x4049 Size: 2.49 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TU-2S Dragon Lady flies at dusk [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.